Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

