Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.