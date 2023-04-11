Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPS stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

