NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of NVIDIA worth $623,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $276.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $682.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.