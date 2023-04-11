Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $872.00.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OCDGF remained flat at $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

