OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145.10 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $214.88 million and $145.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001168 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

