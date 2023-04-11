Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,185 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,826,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after buying an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,804,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,170,000.

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.17.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

