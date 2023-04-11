Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPEM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 540,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.