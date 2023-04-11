Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 4.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,357. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

