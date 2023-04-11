Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,950 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 3.64% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IDHQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

