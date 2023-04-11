Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,485. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.