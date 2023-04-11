Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 405,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

