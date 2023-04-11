Orbs (ORBS) Reaches Market Cap of $92.90 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $92.90 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

Orbs Token Trading

