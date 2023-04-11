Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0914 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $63.13 million and $2.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00028709 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018315 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.26 or 1.00039019 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09223535 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,588,461.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.