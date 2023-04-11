OriginTrail 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $130.78 million and $1.47 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

