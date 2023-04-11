Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 603,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 272,392 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLA. Scotiabank cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orla Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.