Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 603,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 272,392 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $4.44.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLA. Scotiabank cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.82.
Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
