Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 64.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

