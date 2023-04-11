Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

OXLC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 199,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $835.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 30.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

See Also

