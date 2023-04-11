PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PCM Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCM stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

