Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.15% from the company’s previous close.

PR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 509,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 4.52. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at $623,035,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

