PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.84

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 4331981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

PG&E Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

