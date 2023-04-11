Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. 466,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

