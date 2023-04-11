Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE PNE remained flat at C$1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 62,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,602. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$473.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

