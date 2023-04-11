PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $162.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PPG Industries traded as high as $140.62 and last traded at $140.13, with a volume of 176378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.34.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

