Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.30

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.30 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 41979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 197,401 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.