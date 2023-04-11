Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires 505 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 3.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.61. 410,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.38. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.