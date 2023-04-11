PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.71, but opened at $74.07. PriceSmart shares last traded at $77.71, with a volume of 47,477 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,320.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

See Also

