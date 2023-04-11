Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,095 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 191.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.71.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,920 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

