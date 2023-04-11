Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,186 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.18. 1,348,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,358. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

