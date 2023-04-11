Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.