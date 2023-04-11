Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $645,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 541,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,455. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

