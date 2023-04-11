Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 2,800,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,783,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

