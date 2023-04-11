Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Deere & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.23. The company had a trading volume of 627,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,223. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

