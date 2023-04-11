Prism Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $316.21. 14,274,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,800,574. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $347.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

