Prism Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 291.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 358,858 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.