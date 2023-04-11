Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,389 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 13,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $96.49.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

