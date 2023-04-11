Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.93 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

About Puma Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

