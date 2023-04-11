Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.93 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.
Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
