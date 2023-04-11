QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 161 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 3.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,360 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $12.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,704.09. 14,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,998. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,612.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,538.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,851.25.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

