QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 516 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 6.7% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,384.44.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $17.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,269.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,341. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,329.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,195.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,014.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

