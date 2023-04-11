QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,775 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Lufax makes up 0.7% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 5,157,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,273,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LU shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

