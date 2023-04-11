QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,664 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,085,938. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $558.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

