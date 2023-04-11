QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Transactions at QuickLogic
In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.