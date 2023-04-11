QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

About QuickLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.