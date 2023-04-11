R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Up 1.5 %

RCM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 1,696,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 607,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 723.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,350,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.