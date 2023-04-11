RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,385 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,101.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 737,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,951,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 651.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 252,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 219,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,775,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 269,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,743. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.