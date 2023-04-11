RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 40,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. 133,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,696. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

