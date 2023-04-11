RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 431,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. 900,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

