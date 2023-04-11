Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UTG opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III acquired 1,628 shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $204,378.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the second quarter worth $357,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

