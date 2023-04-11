ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,032.89

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 85.1% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $8,032.89 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00304989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

