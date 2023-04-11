Relaxing Retirement Coach Acquires New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,190 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.29. 287,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

