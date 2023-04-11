Relaxing Retirement Coach Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,079 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 9.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. 60,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,576. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

